Immigration is good for U.S. economy, growth

The year is 1987, and you are leaving your home in Syria to begin a new journey in America with only a mere $1,000 to your name. Flashforward four years, you have graduated Magna Cum Lauda with a degree in business and marketing. Flashforward another year, you are now a citizen of the United States. Years pass, you have a stable income, a wife, and, in 2002, you have a daughter. I am that daughter ... one that is proud to be the daughter of an immigrant. However, in today’s political fire, many have replaced pride with prejudice.
On Aug. 12, the Trump administration revealed a rule premeditated to generate strenuous regulatory deviations to the immigration policy. This change in procedure makes it effortless to refuse immigrants who are seeking a better life admission into the country. This new policy has put America into a negative light; a nation unwelcoming to those who seek refuge, hard workers, and those who are here for the “American dream.”
These specious accusations are constructed solely by the invalid stereotype that immigrants will not impact our society. In reality, immigrants impact the nation’s economy and society progressively in several ways.
Everyone gets into a frenzy when discussing immigration, using comments such as “They are here to steal our jobs,” and “They are criminals.” Nevertheless, these statements are incredibly erroneous. As Kimberly Amadeo expressed on the Balance, “Immigrants have driven two-thirds of U.S. economic growth since 2011. They founded 30% of U.S. firms, including more than 50% of startups valued at over $1 billion.”
Immigration has actually raised incomes, on average, for native-born workers.
In a survey composed by the University of Chicago, 52% of exceedingly renowned economists on the panel acknowledged that an increase amount of inexpert immigrants would help improve a common person. With an 89-0 margin, the panel also decided that immigrants considered proficient would also be adequate.
Immigration has also been proven to increase GDP and overall productivity. Harvard economist George Borjas wrote a collection of economic representations called the immigration surplus. Population surplus through immigration surges the demand for goods, which in long term can escort to more employment and an increase in wages. This could negatively influence native workers, as low-cost immigrant employment can decrease wages. However, this points to a short-term dilemma, and general surplus in the economy motivated by population will ultimately increase earnings. The profits of immigration not only overshadow, but surpass the expenses.
This holds accurate even with extreme cases, such as the Mariel boatlift on the economy of Miami. In 1980, an estimated 60,000 Cuban Migrants settled in Florida, and regardless of this flood in labor, neither unemployment nor wages decreased. Children of immigrants also levy a cost; however, only for a short term on the local education with a long-term future being built for society.
When understanding how immigrants impact the nation one needs to observe salaries and wages. Heidi Schierholtz of the Liberal Economic Policy Institute states “For the United States as a whole, immigrants share of total output was about 14.7% over 2009–2011.” With several calculations, the outcome on wages “tend to be very small, and on average, modestly positive.” On average, 50 to 75% of undocumented immigrants also pay income taxes, with about 8% of each individual’s income being supplied to taxes.
If that seems like a large sum, The Getty has shown that about $13 billion of social security every year is contributed from undocumented immigrants that are getting only $1 billion back in benefits. Without immigrants, the effects on American life and economy would be catastrophic.
The statue of liberty reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” An economy cannot be successful or survive without immigration. America, the melting pot, is enriched with great culture and history, because immigration makes America great.