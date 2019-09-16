Immigration complex issue

Immigration continues to be the focus of intense national debate by both sides of the political spectrum. On one hand, conservatives believe our border should be kept secure and all immigrants should be thoroughly vetted before entering the country. They believe American citizens have precedence and our safety is the first priority. On the other hand, liberals favor open borders and want to give all refugees a chance to live in the United States. Even though the fix to this problem seems very simple to certain people, it ultimately depends on your past experiences with immigration.
Over the past few months, I have heard of the problems that illegal immigration has directly led to. By allowing anybody to cross our southern border, MS-13 gang members and other criminals have come into the country to commit horrific acts. Innocent men, women, and children have lost their lives -- this can be prevented. Furthermore, an open border has led to a multitude of drugs flowing into our country. A border wall would greatly reduce crime and drugs in this nation. It would not entirely fix the problem, but it would be a step in the right direction.
Even though a small percentage of illegal immigrants are criminals and have no place in our country, the vast majority are people in search of a better life who are just trying to protect their families. Our nation was founded on immigrants and I believe anyone who is willing to contribute to society and not take advantage of the system should have an opportunity to become a citizen in due time.
What’s going on at the southern border is very disorganized. Families are being separated, and they are being housed in poorly built facilities that have limited resources. While many people on the left like to throw blame on the president for this, we have to remember these problems have been going on for years. We, as a wealthy country, have a moral obligation to provide refugees with clothes, food, and a decent place to live.
The proper way to apply for citizenship can take many years and is much more complicated than people realize. Our government needs to find a way to speed up the process, while assuring Americans they will be safe.