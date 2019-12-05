Decorating tree brings the family together

Holidays are a great time for families to spend time together. Christmas is usually the first holiday that comes to mind when people start talking about traditions during the holidays. Most families have some sort of tradition around Christmas time. Some traditions in my family include decorating the tree together, watching “A Christmas Story” at least once, and doing a Secret Santa within our family.

Decorating the Christmas tree together is a tradition common in many families. I like this tradition because it gives us all a reason to spend time together. While decorating the tree, we usually drink hot chocolate and listen to Christmas music. When we finally finish, the tree looks gorgeous, and everyone can relax.

On Christmas Eve every year, my family watches the movie “A Christmas Story” together. This tradition began when my brothers were younger and loved this movie.

Watching it is another great way to spend time together and enjoy each other’s company.

Doing a Secret Santa within our family every year is my favorite holiday tradition. Each person draws a name out of a hat and has to get a gift for the person they drew. The point of having a Secret Santa is so that you have to pay attention to what another person likes in order to get a good gift for them. We always open our Secret Santa gifts on Christmas Eve.

Traditions like decorating the Christmas tree together, watching your favorite movies together, and doing a Secret Santa are what make families grow closer during the holidays. Family traditions are an important part of the Christmas season, and I believe that every family should have their own.

Tags

In other news

Game part of holiday fun

Holiday traditions are a major part of many families’ Christmas celebrations. They embody the very idea of Christmas cheer. A fun game has become a part of my family’s holiday gathering. It involves the passing of a Saran Wrap ball around a circle of my family members.

Decorating tree brings the family together

Holidays are a great time for families to spend time together. Christmas is usually the first holiday that comes to mind when people start talking about traditions during the holidays. Most families have some sort of tradition around Christmas time. Some traditions in my family include decor…

Traditions centered on holidays

My family has many special traditions, especially around the holidays. Like most families, we put up decorations, exchange gifts, have some big spectacular feasts, and visit family. However, we also have a few traditions that are a bit out of the norm. This, somehow, makes them more special.

Standardized testing unfair

I remember very clearly the day that I learned the results of my April ACT test. I was sitting on a stool in my school’s shop, surrounded by a group of boys who would never be considered academically gifted, but whose presence I enjoyed, when my father (who is my school’s principal) sought m…

ACT terrifying for high school students

The ACT test is the utmost terrifying test for many high school students. The ACT is a standardized test used for colleges to see whether or not a student is applicable for their school, among many other scholarships and other opportunities. Standardized testing is the best option available …

SATs unfair, unhealthy for students

As a nation, we have grown accustomed to centering our belief of a high school student’s intelligence on a standard pen-and-paper test. These college entrance exams carry a heavy weight in determining one’s eligibility for admission and even scholarships. This is the reason why many people w…

ACT equals studying

The ACT is the thing that makes your junior year the most stressful time of your life. You have to study, study, study — on top of all the studying for the core classes you have — so you don’t fail.

CANCELLATIONS / DELAYS

Jimmy Johns