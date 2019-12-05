Decorating tree brings the family together

Holidays are a great time for families to spend time together. Christmas is usually the first holiday that comes to mind when people start talking about traditions during the holidays. Most families have some sort of tradition around Christmas time. Some traditions in my family include decorating the tree together, watching “A Christmas Story” at least once, and doing a Secret Santa within our family.
Decorating the Christmas tree together is a tradition common in many families. I like this tradition because it gives us all a reason to spend time together. While decorating the tree, we usually drink hot chocolate and listen to Christmas music. When we finally finish, the tree looks gorgeous, and everyone can relax.
On Christmas Eve every year, my family watches the movie “A Christmas Story” together. This tradition began when my brothers were younger and loved this movie.
Watching it is another great way to spend time together and enjoy each other’s company.
Doing a Secret Santa within our family every year is my favorite holiday tradition. Each person draws a name out of a hat and has to get a gift for the person they drew. The point of having a Secret Santa is so that you have to pay attention to what another person likes in order to get a good gift for them. We always open our Secret Santa gifts on Christmas Eve.
Traditions like decorating the Christmas tree together, watching your favorite movies together, and doing a Secret Santa are what make families grow closer during the holidays. Family traditions are an important part of the Christmas season, and I believe that every family should have their own.