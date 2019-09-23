You are the owner of this article.
Athletics take away from summer

Take it from me, a junior who has participated in volleyball, basketball, and track all three years of high school, extracurricular activities take plenty of time out of a high school student’s life.

In all honesty, I don’t think practices for these sports during the school year are all that bad. There may be a few practices here or there that last longer than they needed to, but, so far, I’ve survived.

My main complaint is the time taken out of a student’s summer. For example, normally when I come back to school for the first day after summer it usually feels pretty weird to be back, but on my first day this year it felt as if I had taken a short break and that I was just continuing on in my sophomore year. This is all due to the time actually spent enjoying my summer versus the time I spent participating in extracurriculars.

When a school year comes to an end, students start making plans with their friends, possibly start looking for summer jobs, and thinking of fun activities to do over the summer, but, in reality, camps, weightlifting, conditioning, open gyms, league games, little kids camps, and then repeating this multiple times throughout the summer don’t allow any of these things to be pursued.

In most cases, students join extracurricular activities to have fun and make memories, and don’t get me wrong, plenty of good things do come out of extracurriculars. Students gain many different things such as working as a team, social skills, bonds and friendships, and they learn to love the activity they participate in. Although lots of success has come from committing to the extracurricular activity by giving up my summers (winning records, conference championships, state qualifications), the time spent working to improve skills for specific activities needs to tremendously drop in order for students to enjoy their summer. I definitely agree that extracurriculars are important and deserve time, but in order to find a balance between time with friends and family and time spent on these extracurriculars throughout summer, we should eliminate lots of time spent on extracurriculars. Nationally, there has been a drop in students taking part in extracurricular activities. Is this due to lack of free time in summer?

