Activities don’t keep students from success

Whether you’re on the football team or you’re in marching band, extracurricular activities can take up a great amount of your time. Extracurriculars usually tend to take up much free time, amount of sleep, and the amount of time left to do schoolwork. Not just this, but if you’re a senior it’s hard to juggle having the responsibilities of a job, social life, time to do homework, getting enough sleep, extracurriculars, and filling out college and scholarship applications on top of all of this.

While extracurricular activities do take up a lot of our time, I think it’s safe to say that my peers and I don’t necessarily let them completely take our focus away from school itself. I believe that it’s all just about time management. Although, sometimes the reason why all of these responsibilities can seem overwhelming is because of the lack of time management skills we have. At our age, many of us lean towards prioritizing certain unimportant tasks before the more relevant tasks in our schedules. Therefore, many my age love to put off all of our most important to-do’s till the last minute. A lot of my classmates, and unfortunately myself, are guilty of procrastination — the act of postponing a task.

However, like I previously mentioned, we don’t let extracurriculars take our total focus away from our school work. I believe most of my peers and I, who have most — if not all — of these responsibilities, still manage to complete our schoolwork. We know that while extracurriculars are a part of the high school experience, school always comes first. At the end of the day, it’s our grades that will get us walking across that stage to receive our diploma, not the amount of extracurricular activities we were involved in.

