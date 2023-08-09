New address system

A company in London has assigned new addresses to the world. Owners of what3words said the current addressing system is not efficient so they revamped it. They have designed a system where the world’s surface is divided into 57 trillion squares, each with a three-word name. So you would enter an address like ///butter.castle.river into a program and the app would show a spot on earth that is the 10-foot square area with that name.
It’s got to be better than our current home address that has eight numbers that I have to always re-check when I give it to someone. Up until a year ago, people would type in our long, confusing address into their GPS and end up driving somewhere near Humphrey. I contacted Google to make our farm more “findable” so we don’t lose people in Platte County anymore. It would be nice to give our address as Tom and Diane Becker, ///farm.Enola.corn.
The thing is, you don’t get to pick out your own three words. They’ve already been assigned. I downloaded the what3words app to see how it worked.
In the app, I clicked on the little square where I was sitting in the living room, and it gave me the address of something like ///bunk.calendar.mushy. The app gives random words without any rhyme or reason so you really have no clue where a person is at by the three words. If I walk into another room in the house, I might be given the address of ///short.thermal.wit for the location. In our yard, there are about 30 different “addresses.”
I can see the benefits. The squares are little enough that you could give the specific address of where your tomato plants are to a friend and she would be directed exactly to that section of the garden. The barn door on our farm might be at ///blitz.whimper.jocky. Our mailbox could be at ///film.living.gills. It’s really odd. I could give someone an address in the middle of the cornfield.
A drawback to this new addressing system is that I like to have an idea where something is at, which I get when I see a traditional address like Pearl Street in Madison or Omaha Avenue in Norfolk. You have no idea where ///fruity.plan.jostle is. It might be a home in Pierce, a swamp in New Jersey or a restaurant in Hong Kong.
The new addressing system is gaining traction in Germany and the United Arab Emirates, where delivery companies are using it to give their drivers a more accurate address system. The country of Mongolia has gone with three word addresses, and the country’s banks, taxis and even the post office are using it. Everyone has an address even if you live in a tent in a park.
I can’t see it coming soon to Northeast Nebraska, but I wouldn’t have guessed I’d use GPS to find an address. We’ll see.