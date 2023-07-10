Native trees are important for Nebraska’s wildlife

ROYAL — Summer is progressing, and it seems that the thermometer keeps climbing a little higher each day. As that plays out, I am certainly not alone in my increasing appreciation for the shade of a stately red oak or towering cottonwood tree. These and other trees provide great benefits to our backyards and city parks, and it should be no surprise that the native trees in our towns and local woodlands benefit a long list of wildlife species as well.
Eastern Nebraska has many types of woodland habitats dominated by mixes of bur oaks, cottonwoods, willows, ashes and elms. These woodland mixes are critical habitat for many of our state’s rarer species of migratory song birds. These birds arrive in early May to build nests and raise their young in woodland and urban areas rich in tree diversity. By early September, many of these species have already departed back to the tropics for the winter.
While this year’s nesting season is approaching its close, the red-eyed vireo continues to fill our local oak woodlands and parks with its call that makes sure you don’t forget its presence. Listen for a rapid nasally whistle of “Here-I-Am. Ov-er-Here. Vir-ee-oh!” Another similar species, the warbling vireo, seems to particularly enjoy old cottonwoods along the Elkhorn River. True to the name, its arpeggios are a bubbly mix between a warbler and a vireo call. Each of these vireo species prefers different trees and different woodland habitats. They are also just a small sample of the roughly 100 migratory song bird species that enjoy Nebraska’s summers and require unique tree and woodland characteristics.
As scientists continue to study the importance of healthy woodlands and forested areas across Nebraska, more information is gathered about our state’s bat species. Of the 13 species of bats that can be found in Nebraska, 10 of them commonly use the cavities and sluffing bark of woodland trees like oaks and elms in the summer as maternal roosting sites. It is in these spots that bats will gather as large groups within a single tree to birth and raise their pups.
The northern long-eared bat is one example of bats that use trees as maternal roosting sites. This species is also of particular concern for wildlife biologists because of its susceptibility to white nose syndrome, a fatal fungal disease that has wiped out more than 90% of northern long-eared bat populations in eastern North America and has recently been detected in Nebraska. Healthy woodlands provide critical habitat for northern long-eared bats during the summer months to raise their next generation.
While most Nebraskans don’t have the ability to manage high-quality oak woodlands and cottonwood riparian areas for wildlife, we can improve woodland habitat for wildlife in our own backyards. These improvements benefit countless numbers of insect species that are native to our state and readily use our urban areas. Entomologists are discovering new species of bees, moths and other insects in Nebraska each year. Literally hundreds of insect species could be found in a backyard or nearby park on any given summer evening.
A well thought out backyard that includes early-flowering fruit trees can provide nectar sources for insects as they first emerge in the spring. Also, native trees are usually unharmed as the host plant for foraging larvae and caterpillars through summer. Next year’s insects then overwinter in the crevices of tree bark and piles of fallen leaves.
Our woodlands and backyard trees provide critical habitat for a long list of birds, bats and insects native to Nebraska. As the summer continues on, take time to enjoy the shady refuge of a tree and be sure to make note of the wildlife that might be sharing the same shade.