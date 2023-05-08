Music stands the test of time

“Für Elise” by Beethoven. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey. From classical to rock to modern-day indie pop, music speaks the language of a culture. Throughout time, music has proven to evolve along with the society from which it is created. At its core, music projects our views on the world by illustrating our values and beliefs. These views have changed substantially over the past few decades alone. Consequentially, so has our music. By exploring music’s technological evolution, impact on individuality and reappearing trends, one can attain a better understanding of how music has an impact on our culture.
Music’s earliest form of simple drumbeats has now transitioned into complex electronic chords. As technology progresses, so do the methods by which music is composed and produced. Today, citizens are exposed to more sound manipulations and noises than any other generation. This may be attributed to the development of multitrack recording, autotune and audio enhancers. Moreover, these advances not only expose the public to new types of music compared to the past, but they also allow more people to create music. Historically, an individual would require extensive training to become a proficient composer. With advancements today, anyone has the ability to compose music through instantaneous editing apps that may be downloaded on smartphones or computers. The evolution of technology has changed how we consume music.
An increase in music creation capabilities means an increase in niche genres. As new genres of music emerge, more people find styles they connect with. Additionally, demands in niche music markets also empower more music artists to enter the industry. This variety of music allows a sense of individuality within one’s music taste. Apps such as Spotify and Apple Music make it possible to diversify one’s music taste across multiple genres. People’s taste in music tells a lot about their values, interests and sense of beauty. All of these factors are different per an individual’s life experiences, and modern music varieties accurately represent these differences.
Just as in fashion, music also has trends that reappear. Recently, many ’80s and ’90s songs have come back into style for younger generations. Take, for example, the song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which was re-popularized by the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Music that comes back in style years later is a testament to its impact on our society. Some songs propose socially evocative themes that become more relevant later on. When considering the withstanding impact of music, it is clear that songs are timeless. Still today the works of the great artists Beethoven and Mozart are still widely revered. Music withstands the test of time.
Looking into music’s technological evolution, impact on individuality and reappearing trends, one can better understand the role of music in our culture. Over hundreds of years, humans have continuously improved our methods of music composition and production. Today, niche genres allow people to connect with smaller artists and develop a sense of individuality. As time goes on, society will see an emergence of musical trends reappearing. Whether it is through classical works by great composers or electronic beats by upcoming artists, music is a direct look into the values and beliefs of our society.