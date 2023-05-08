Music has something for everyone

I am so incredibly lucky to be able to experience music in so many ways. I love to listen to all kinds of music and am always on the lookout for new music. However, I also appreciate older songs that I tend to play on repeat. Music is so versatile in ways it can be enjoyed, and there's something for everyone in music. Everyone has a safe place to go, a community to relate to that listens to the same type of music. Music is truly a special treasure taken for granted.
As someone who listens to music every day, I surprisingly don't have a favorite genre. While it may be an unpopular belief around here, I only dislike the new country. I like country classics, like Johnny Cash or even Carrie Underwood, but most new country songs I listen to now are either country mixed with pop or the same kind of song every time. That is just my humble opinion, however. Country music, while not my favorite, is acknowledged as a popular genre in my books. The genre I listen to depends on my mood, usually. I love how music is so versatile.
Music can be appreciated in many ways. I play the alto saxophone, and I wouldn’t have the same appreciation for music I do now without it. Playing and listening are quite different for me. While I can get into music when listening to it, it's not as raw for me just listening to it; it's rawer for me playing it. I feel the music when I play, and being in the center of everything is such an awe-inspiring experience. Feeling the vibrations from your toes to your chest is such a cool feeling.
Overall, music has taken me places. From trips singing with Soundsational Singers, to helping me carry the burden of hard times, music has always been a constant in my life. I remember always spending whatever money I had to buy a new song on my iPod 5 in grade school, and those special and seemingly insignificant moments will live on with me for as long as I live. From listening to it to playing it, there are so many ways I experience music. Music will always be something that I will never stop appreciating in my day-to-day life.