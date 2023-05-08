Music genres never go out of style

Listening to music has undoubtedly become an integral part of my life over the years. Whether I was listening to One Direction, introduced to me by my older cousins, or being woken up by my parents’ favorite music on a Sunday morning, Spanish rock, listening to music was something I was familiar with at a young age.
The introduction of different music genres at a youthful stage of my life allowed for the appreciation of music varying in styles. While my cousins acquainted me with Justin Bieber, my friends lured me to listen to something more classic: The Spice Girls. As time grew, my taste for music grew correspondingly. Although I no longer listen to British pop now, I still can enjoy a song from that genre here and there.
While I enjoy all genres of music, except for country, my all-time favorite genre is R&B, which is typically relaxed with a slow tempo, allowing listeners to enjoy a soothing melody. Specific artists have the capability to create songs with a perfect combination of beats and lyrics creating an experience for those listening. Although I did not get introduced to R&B at a young age, I have grown to appreciate it more than any other genre in my playlist.
While listening to songs that have recently been released allows listeners to enjoy something new, music has no expiration date. Although some styles have slowly become outgrown, lyrics and rhythms will never expire. Music was created to be enjoyed year after year, and music that was once popular 20 years ago can still be popular now. The reintroduction of older songs within different apps and social media proves the timelessness of music. Music will continue to be played and create an escape as long as we continue to click play.