Once it warms up, Mother Nature’s garden will be open for the season, where you’ll have the opportunity look for morel mushrooms, pheasant’s back or hawks wing and Asparagus.
Morel mushroom need two things to make them appear and grow.
Those would be temperature and moisture, and morels won’t grow if the soil is too cold or too hot. Also, spring moisture and humidity are needed for these fungi to appear.
Another tip as to when to look for morels is around Mother’s Day, when lilac and crab apples blossom.
If you know your trees, these are some of the trees you may locate morels near: Hickory, elms, ash, Dutch elms, sycamore and cottonwood, as well as in fruit orchards.
Morels are pretty camouflaged. The places you hunt them may be covered with leaves, meaning you need to kneel down to find those that haven’t come through the ground cover.
There are several indicators in the upper Midwest of when the morels will begin to appear. These include on disturbed ground, clear cuts and wildfire burns until daytime temperatures are in the 60s and nighttime temperatures are in the 50s. They appear on southerly slopes and in sunny spots before showing up on northern slopes or in the shade.
According to a post on www.Outdoorlife.com, one of the hypotheses is that the disturbance disrupts the connection between the fungus and the roots of the host trees that are feeding the fungus sugars and carbohydrates.
“They can range from thimble size to something resembling a soda can, although the larger ones are rarer. ... Early season morels are often black and about the size of your thumb and often first found near sycamore trees. Gray, or yellow, morels usually appear later in the season.”
“The yellows and grays are the bigger (morels),” Larson said.. “Some people would argue that the yellows are just a later stage of the grays.”
Morels can have about a three-week growing season, but most don’t last that long.
In the column, Andrew Larson, a forest ecology professor for the University of Montana, said morels could be found from March to September, depending on location. For the majority of country, the peak mushroom hunting comes in April and May.
They are one of the easiest mushrooms to identify, with an off-white color and their wrinkled crown resembling a brain. There is one fake morel that resembles a morel except it has a red crown.