In an attempt to lure drivers to purchase a new all-electric car, one manufacturer is adding a virtual manual transmission to some of its cars. I’m not sure many people under the age of 30 even know what a manual transmission is.
When my parents gave me the keys to my 1963 Chevy Biscayne, I couldn’t even back it out of the driveway as it was a three-speed manual transmission on the column. I sat behind the huge steering wheel and pushed the clutch pedal to the floor. I turned the key, started the engine, put it into gear and gently pushed on the gas pedal as I slowly let go of the clutch. The car’s engine revved a bit and then shut off. I was letting the clutch off too fast.
My older brother said he’d teach me and he drove down our gravel road, demonstrating how he could smoothly move the gears using the stick on the steering column (where the windshield controls are now for new teen drivers). I just had to remember an H pattern where park, reverse and first, second and third gears were situated.
When it came time for me to get behind the wheel, I had a good grasp of the H pattern and only a vague sense of when to let go of the clutch, but I gave it a try and another try and then another try.
A half-hour later, we were stranded 2 miles from the farm as I had flooded the engine with my numerous attempts. I’m not sure what happened next, but it involved an irate brother, walking to a neighbor’s and making a phone call home for a ride.
A more patient friend ended up showing me how to make the car do what I wanted it to do and soon I was easily shifting from gear to gear and was even able to hold the clutch and the brake when I was at the top of a hill at a stoplight and let go of each smoothly when it was time to drive away.
On the farm, we still have a few vehicles that you have to manually shift, and even the four-wheel ATV has a manual shift, although you don’t need to use a clutch to change the gears.
The invention of automatic transmission was a godsend for drivers everywhere. You don’t have to listen to the engine to know when to shift or worry about clutches and gears.
And now a car manufacturer wants to add a fake manual transmission, so drivers think they’re all race car driver and gear shifter when they’re not. The virtual transmission will just make the sounds of changing gears but not really do a thing and people would pay extra for the novelty. It’s a little crazy, and what’s next? Maybe someday you’ll have the option of having a virtual non-power steering wheel.