Large box store

Tom and I were astounded the first time we went into one of those large discount department stores. There were so many items to look at, and it was all piled so high. We were perusing this store on the shirttails of a friend’s daughter membership, which didn’t seem legal but we weren’t planning on buying much — maybe some paper towels, but we ended up with a case of beautiful canned golden pineapple at a reasonable price.
It seems as if about everyone has a membership to one of these big stores these days even if they live two hours or more from the store. They legitimize the yearly fee by making a few big trips and getting all of the cases of breakfast cereal and cheese puffs they’ll need for a month.
You’ll know if you have a member of your family has a membership in the discount box store. They’ll be the ones that will bring a set of 200 plastic forks and spoons to the family picnic and 50 pounds of seedless grapes and will tell everyone they got it at a great price at the discount department store.
If we lived any closer to one of those stores, I would probably want a membership of our own. I do look with envy on the large bags of inexpensive trail mix you can get or, our daughter’s favorite, the rotisserie chickens.
People say they pay for their membership fee with what they save on the chicken. Vanilla extract, organic maple syrup and bulk spices reel them in. Good prices on sea salt and jars of Nutella keep them coming back month after month.
On that first visit to the big box store in Omaha, we pushed our cart up and down the aisles for an hour and couldn’t seem to find anything that we needed to load up and pay for. In the end, we settled on the case of canned golden pineapple. It took us years to eat all of that pineapple.
My more recent purchase through our daughter’s membership was a blender. I had no idea you could buy really good stuff like nice lawn chairs and even laptops at these types of stores.
Fortunately, we live too far away to make a membership work. We need only so much organic maple syrup anyway. Still, someday we’ll join the crowd of big box store members. You’ll know when we show up at the potluck with 4 pounds of shelled walnuts and a sheet cake.