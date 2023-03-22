Kombucha: Tart, fizzy and healthy?

If you’re looking for a drink with a real bite to it, you need to look no further than kombucha. It’s a cross between vinegar and orange juice that might have gone a little bad. Delicious.
I came upon kombucha last summer when our youngest daughter said it was a new health drink that probably would taste better than some of the seltzers I would sip on occasionally but eventually pour out. I don’t like beer, and seltzers seemed to be too fruity or too beerish. So I took my daughter’s advice and tried a mango pineapple kombucha, not sure if I was going to get tipsy or sick to my stomach.
It doesn’t have any alcohol, but the first words I read on the kombucha bottle were “contains 10 billion probiotics.” What the heck was I drinking? Wouldn’t that mean I would be drinking about two cups of living organisms, and how was my stomach going to take that kind of onslaught?
I took a cautious sip and was surprised at how good the kombucha was mostly because I like tart and this was definitely tart enough to burn a hole in cloth. It’s also a bit fizzy so don’t shake the bottle, for heaven’s sake. You’re not supposed to jostle the bottle and upset the organisms.
I’ve since learned that kombucha is a fermented tea with added sugar, bacteria and yeast and sometimes fruit and spices. I’ve tried a few different brands of kombucha, and they all make me wince — they’re tart at a uranium level. It doesn’t seem to matter what fruit or spice is added, kombuchas are strong drinks.
Some people claim that kombucha is the ultimate health drink that aids your stomach digestion, cleans out your veins and overall keeps you from ever getting sick. Unfortunately, there isn’t any real data that proves kombucha provides you anything but a good wince when you drink it. Some health professionals say pregnant women shouldn’t drink it and that the sugar content is a concern. (Hello, has anyone drank a Coke lately?)
Detractors can’t deny that there are lots of vitamins in kombucha, including a big amount of B12. I don’t know of any seltzers that pack B12 and 10 billion probiotics.
So my new drink of choice is a kombucha, preferably a ginger/lemon or peach flavor. I’ve been trying to convince friends and relatives to join me, but they take one sip, their eyes water and they hold their hands to their throat as if it was turpentine they drank instead of tea with a bit of a kick.
I’m thinking that those who can drink a sip of whiskey or even warm Coke can definitely handle kombucha. It may eat the enamel off my teeth, but kombucha is my new drink.