Gotta love farmers’ markets

It was an innocent mistake. I handed then-15-year-old daughter Maddie a sample of cider from a booth at a farmers’ market in Omaha. She downed it before the owner in the booth could ask whether she was 21 as it was “hard cider.” Whoops. Such is the fun at farmers’ markets, one of my favorite places to attend in the summer. You can find them about anywhere.
I’ve stumbled across farmers’ markets on weekday nights in small towns where they set up tables in the square that sits at the center of main street and what wonderful items I’ve been able to purchase.
Once I scored little plastic baskets of freshly picked raspberries — the most delicious of my life. There’s also been time I could buy from farmers selling fresh strawberries, peaches, blackberries and even gooseberries — they’ll let you sample them first if you’d like.
I defend my decision not to plant a garden by saying, why would I when I can buy the best spinach, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, beets, potatoes, green onions, squash, tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, radishes and peas at the farmers’ market? And I didn’t even have to hoe one weed.
Besides fruits and vegetables offered by vendors, I also end up buying baked goods like homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, pies and pizzas ready for the oven.
In between soccer games in Kearney, we once went to a farmers’ market and purchased delicious bison jerky, which we have never found again. The items at a farmers’ market are special like that — the vendors may have happened to have a batch of fresh strawberry/rhubarb jam that week that they won’t have available the next. It can be a bit of a treasure hunt, exploring the tables that are set up in parks, parking lots, senior citizen centers and down the center of the street. That was the case when we discovered a farmers’ market in Des Moines one summer as we traveled home from Chicago. It’s a market that attracts 10,000 people on an average summer Saturday and includes blocks and blocks of booths, live music, food trucks and a party atmosphere. I still have two cutting boards that I purchased from an artisan at that farmers’ market.
If we are traveling, I search for any farmers’ markets that might be held when we’re in an area, which means we’ve gotten bags of pecans from a pecan farmer in Texas and fresh plums from a farmer in California.
I encourage you to support your local farmers’ market this summer even if you wander past the wares and purchase only a handmade hot pad or a monster cookie from a 10-year-old vendor. Just watch for the free drinks that you offer your underage children — they may not be age appropriate.