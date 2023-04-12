Gardening on my phone

I have rethought my decision not to plant a garden this year because it sounds as though I can now do most of the gardening from my phone.
My doubts about how this could possibly work were dispelled as I’ve read how a few apps from my phone can take out all the guesswork about gardening as I haven’t had a lot of luck with my own guesswork in the past. The seeds were put in at random times and mostly left to their own devices, which means I didn’t usually end up with the bountiful harvest that I had hoped for. With my phone in charge, this all should change this year.
One of the apps I have on my phone will tell me exactly when the best time to plant each seed for my exact GPS location. It’s like a coach for the garden. If you want nice garden peas, plant variety B on date C at the depth of blank inches. How can I go wrong?
Then, if there is a plant among the peas that I’m not quite sure of, I can use another app to take a photo of the plant and it will tell me what it is and what to do with it. Maybe it’s a wild squash from last fall that grew from an errant seed or possibly it’s a noxious weed that is threatening to take over our plot. How do people garden without these tools?
Watering the garden will be a no-brainer with the water monitor level on my phone. All I have to do is put an e-gauge in the center of the garden and then check my phone to see how wet or dry the ground is. While I’m having my tea in the morning, I’ll check my phone to see what the water level is and what the weather will be and sprinkle as needed.
I don’t even have to go outside to start the sprinkler. With another app on my phone and an attachment on the hydrant, I can start and stop the sprinkler from any location, even if I’m on vacation.
The only thing my phone won’t take care of is the weeds. I haven’t found a remote-control garden tiller. Yet. I haven’t given up on that.
It’s going to be an exciting year for gardening in the Becker household. It’ll be just me, my garden plot and my cellphone rolling in the vegetables.