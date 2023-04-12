Gardening on my phone

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL
OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston,
Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming,
Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 21 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Prescribed burning is being conducted in the region for the
management of prairie and rangelands, and smoke may affect the air
quality in Nebraska.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.
Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Gardening on my phone

  • Comments
Diane Becker, "Country Life"

I have rethought my decision not to plant a garden this year because it sounds as though I can now do most of the gardening from my phone.

My doubts about how this could possibly work were dispelled as I’ve read how a few apps from my phone can take out all the guesswork about gardening as I haven’t had a lot of luck with my own guesswork in the past. The seeds were put in at random times and mostly left to their own devices, which means I didn’t usually end up with the bountiful harvest that I had hoped for. With my phone in charge, this all should change this year.

One of the apps I have on my phone will tell me exactly when the best time to plant each seed for my exact GPS location. It’s like a coach for the garden. If you want nice garden peas, plant variety B on date C at the depth of blank inches. How can I go wrong?

Then, if there is a plant among the peas that I’m not quite sure of, I can use another app to take a photo of the plant and it will tell me what it is and what to do with it. Maybe it’s a wild squash from last fall that grew from an errant seed or possibly it’s a noxious weed that is threatening to take over our plot. How do people garden without these tools?

Watering the garden will be a no-brainer with the water monitor level on my phone. All I have to do is put an e-gauge in the center of the garden and then check my phone to see how wet or dry the ground is. While I’m having my tea in the morning, I’ll check my phone to see what the water level is and what the weather will be and sprinkle as needed.

I don’t even have to go outside to start the sprinkler. With another app on my phone and an attachment on the hydrant, I can start and stop the sprinkler from any location, even if I’m on vacation.

The only thing my phone won’t take care of is the weeds. I haven’t found a remote-control garden tiller. Yet. I haven’t given up on that.

It’s going to be an exciting year for gardening in the Becker household. It’ll be just me, my garden plot and my cellphone rolling in the vegetables.

Gardening on my phone

