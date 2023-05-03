It’s been fun to see how our 23-year-old son and novice farmer Matt has picked up on the code of the farm. There is a way things are said that isn’t really in any textbook or farm magazine. If you haven’t been around it, the conversation can sound a bit odd. A normal chat between Matt and his dad can go something like this:
“So you got the beach farm in?”
“Not yet, still finishing up the kohl farm.”
“A little moisture and we’ll see some good germination the next couple weeks.”
Most people in agriculture know that each plot of land has a name of some sort and Matt has learned which is which. It’s not like anyone’s going to draw a map for him. Usually you learn on the farm by listening and watching really well and hopefully you’ll be at the right farm with the correct piece of equipment.
Getting the crops “in” is the big push right now, which just means to get the seeds planted in the ground. You’ll hear farmers talk about hoping to get their soybeans “in” before a predicted rain and “moving onto corn.” The soil temperatures have been a little low this spring so we’re a bit behind getting the crop “in.”
When the farmers “try” a piece of land, that means they’ll take the planter to the plot and see if the conditions are right to plant. In some years, it can be too wet but not this year. Everything is pretty bone dry.
Another term is to “break up” a farm. When they “break” soil, they’re discing it up. Most farmers now try not to disc much because disturbing the soil makes it lose moisture and blow away in a strong wind. They may “break” or disc the ends of the field because they may get a little more compacted than the rest of the field.
Sprouting is germination and we’ll be holding our breath in the next couple of weeks waiting for those first little leaves to pop out of the ground. Tom has been farming for more than 40 years, and he’s still a bit anxious until he can see the little row of green plants popping out of the dirt. Matt’s going to be anxiously waiting for germination on his own farm ground this year.
Matt has learned a lot of new terms including “what did you get the other night?” (always refers to rain) or “what are they talking about for next week?” (also refers to rain).
We’ll see what this year’s crop will “make” (yield) and hopefully it will be a “good” (somewhat profitable) year.