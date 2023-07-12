I am a terrible emoji user. Emojis are those little pictures that you use to represent a feeling like the little yellow smiling face used for years in social media. It used to be a common practice to add one of those to the end of your sentence to make whatever you said a little nicer. It worked until emojis got completely out of control.
Snapchat, texting and email are my go-to social media apps. Using social media is the best way to keep in contact with people who I don’t take the time to pick up the phone and call. It’s easier to send a short phrase that doesn’t even need punctuation. I do use exclamation marks pretty liberally. “Love this picture!” or “Looks like you’re having a great time!”
It’s fun to throw in a smiley face every once in a while or even to add a smiley face that winks. But now there are little smiley faces for about every emotion you can think of. My kids who are much better at the emoji thing than I will send puzzled faces, cowboy faces and even throwing-up faces. I try to add one of these new little faces and, because I can hardly see what they are on my phone, I may add an angry face when I meant to add a thoughtful face. And there are more emojis than that to choose from — like hundreds of them and more if you choose to add to your collection. I’ve used the heart and the birthday cake emojis fairly often. The grimacing face has come in handy, as did the cherry emoji when I was picking cherries (It was too easy).
My kids are way more creative with their emojis than I am. If they like a photo I send them, they may send a unicorn with hearts for eyes back to me, which I guess shows they love the picture. That’s the thing, I don’t always understand the underlying meaning of emojis.
A farmer in Canada had the same problem. He used a thumbs-up emoji that he sent to a grain merchandiser. The merchandiser took it to mean he was OK with a pre-signed deal they had made. The farmer said, no, the emoji just meant he had received the deal but wasn’t necessarily approving it. In the resulting court case, the farmer lost. The judge said the thumps-up emoji was binding enough to confirm the written contract. I’ll bet this farmer is way more careful with his emojis from now on.
Emojis do add a little flare to a nonbusiness conversation. The fist bump is pretty funny, as is the big-eyed shocked face, but my emoji game is quite lame as evidenced by a golf flag emoji I used when I texted it was going to be a nice day.
I need to remember to stick to the basics.