Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUST FROM CONSTRUCTION SITES OR TILLED
FIELDS COULD ALSO PRODUCE SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Downtown Norfolk offers art experience

Amy Okamoto
Norfolk Daily News

The Norfolk Arts Center continues to pursue its mission of serving the community despite current conditions. The NAC has adapted its normal operations to serve an online community via virtual lessons and galleries.

Every weekday at 11 a.m., you can join in on a virtual class via the NAC website or its Facebook page. The projects are geared to all ages so that families can do them together. Supplies are those which are commonly found around the home, but if you don’t have everything you need, the NAC delivers.

You can also use their online list of supplies to make your own at-home craft box. If you miss the lesson, videos from past classes are on their website. For information on upcoming projects or to view past classes, please visit their virtual classroom at http://www.norfolkartscenter.org/virtual-classes/.

The upcoming 13th Annual Juried Show and Doane University faculty exhibition was set to open with a reception on April 11. A virtual tour will be offered of the exhibit instead. Thirteen regional artists had works chosen for the exhibit, including Norfolk’s Diana Tweedy and Anthony Thompson.

A broad assortment of mediums is represented, including wood, clay and giclée. Though the building is closed to the public, gallery viewings will be offered to groups of four by appointment.

Follow the NAC on Facebook or visit the website for information about the upcoming virtual tour experience.

If you’re craving an in-person art experience and want to practice safe social distancing, a driving tour of Norfolk’s Sculpture Walk is in order.

You can find a map of sculpture locations and a guided audio tour at the Visit Norfolk website at https://visitnorfolkne.com/sculpture/.

