Deer and turkey woodland habitat workshop

Anyone who is a regular listener of the Meateater Trivia podcast will recognize this question: “Can you name one of the top five least forested states in the nation by percent land cover?”
Anyone who answered Nebraska could have added a point to their score. Nebraska’s approximately 1.4 million acres of forested land comes in at approximately 3% of our total land area. Different sources sometimes list us as the least forested, and sometimes North Dakota.
This makes sense. Nebraska is historically a grassland state. Periodic fires would have kept the forests at bay. Still, 1.4 million acres —approximately about the same size as Madison, Stanton, Pierce and Wayne counties combined — is more than enough to shake a stick at. Nebraska also boasts an incredible diversity of woodland types. In our state, the oak-dominated forests of the eastern United States merge with the ponderosa pine of the west, and little pieces of northern boreal forest can even be found as glacial relics along our northern tier. Nebraska also boasts more miles of streams and rivers than any other state in the nation, so it’s no wonder the cottonwood forests lining the banks are so special to both present-day inhabitants (it is our state tree, after all) and the cultures that preceded us.
One of the things all of these woodland types have in common, though, is that there is a piece of the puzzle that has been missing for more than a century. While it’s easy to see the consequences of natural fire exclusion on our grasslands, spotting the impact of the loss of natural disturbances on our woodland acres takes a more practiced eye. The next time you take a walk along the cottonwoods of the Elkhorn River, the oaks of Ponca State Park or the pines of the Niobrara, see if you can spot any young trees growing. Healthy forests have multiple age classes of trees, and tell the story of small fires, floods and other disturbances that would reset the clock in forest communities. Floods and fires also maintained open forest underscores, which allowed lush vegetation to grow on the forest floor providing fawning areas for deer, nesting and brooding habitats for turkeys, insects for birds and bats and more.
While declines aren’t as drastic here as in other parts of the nation, it’s no secret that wild turkey populations in Nebraska are not on the rise. The reasons are myriad, but over and over again, research points to the fact that habitat quality matters for nest success, brood success, predator avoidance and resiliency to weather events. Habitat quality also may affect deer herds — from production to patterning. So, for the first time, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and a host of conservation partners are teaming up to bring some of the best deer and turkey woodland management insights to landowners in Northeast Nebraska.
The event will be hosted at Ohiya Casino near Niobrara on Saturday, Sept. 30. Big-name speakers will include Dr. Marcus Lashley of the University of Florida D.E.E.R. Lab and Dr. Will Gulsby from Auburn University’s Deer Laboratory. Lashley and Gulsby are also cohosts of the new Wild Turkey Science podcast, sponsored by Turkeys for Tomorrow and launched in January of this year to create a bridge between turkey scientists and turkey hunters. Dr. Andy Little from the University of Nebraska will present on Nebraska’s latest turkey research.
Moving from theory to application, Keith Berns of Green Cover Seed will present on Food Plots of Grant Woods, Luke Terry of Custom Forestry Applications in Kansas will discuss how to get started on your own timber management project, and Josh Kounovsky of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will tell the story of habitat planning and management on Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area. Afternoon field trips will include whole property planning, hands-on experience in timber thinning and food plot establishment tips and tricks from Green Cover Seed.
Whether you care about deer jerky, roast turkey or just learning more about good stewardship of Nebraska’s woodlands, plan on joining us on Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ohiya Casino and Resort. There is a cost. Pre-register or learn more at https://outdoornebraska.gov/woodland-habitat-convention/.
This event is being hosted in partnership with the Verdigre Niobrara Valley Sportsmen, which was founded this year to support local outdoor education, habitat improvement and small-town emergency response services. Consider adding extra food and fun to the weekend by coming up on Friday night and helping to make the inaugural banquet a success.