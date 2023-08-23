Country summer bucket list

I overheard a person say that standing underneath the spraying water of a center pivot irrigation nozzle was on a bucket list of things to do. It’s a great goal and totally attainable. There are other country-based things to do I think people may want to have on their bucket lists in the summer.
1. Eat watermelon in the patch. I was blown away when my future husband took me to their watermelon patch that was full of hundreds of melons. It’s a beautiful sight to see a field of striped and solid melons nestling in the vines on a hot summer afternoon. What’s even better about the experience is when he picked a melon, cracked it open and scooped out the dark pink center. When we were done eating that one, he split open another. That was the best melon I ever had probably because of the whole melon field experience. Highly advisable as a bucket list item.
2. Climb to the top of a bin. Our daughter is having friends from out of state coming to visit, and one of things she’s going to do is have them take the steps to the top of a grain bin. It’s an education to see the different legs of the bins that connect one to the other, but the view especially this time of year is awesome. The golden tassels of corn and green lush soybean fields stretch for miles. It’s a have-to-do experience.
3. Look for shooting stars. In August more than any other month of the year, you’re more likely to see shooting stars, and a country sky is the best place for viewing. A couple of weeks ago, a couple of our kids were home and we laid on a blanket in the front driveway and watched the clear sky at about 10 p.m. In a short time, we saw five meteors streak across the sky. Once a summer, I plan on doing the same sky watch ritual.
4. Roast ears of corn on a campfire. This activity you don’t necessarily have to do in the country, but building a nice hot fire is sometimes easier in a larger space. All you have to do is let a fire get good and hot and make nice embers and then lay ears of corn still in their husks in to the coals. Turn them a little to get all the sides cooked and you’re set. Eating them out in the summer air probably adds to the wonderful flavor.
5. Drink water from a windmill. There are windmills here and there still in operation in Nebraska. If you are lucky enough to find one that still pumps water out of the ground, I’d recommend getting a cup and drinking the water right out of the pipe. Not only is the water cold and fresh, it’s just nice to listen to the creak of the windmill blades above you and see the shadow they make on the grass below.
There’s still time this summer so try to get out and get some of these bucket list items done.