In the past week, we’ve had two close calls where a farm implement was going over the crest of a hill and met another vehicle so closely that they nearly collided. In one case, they both nearly had to take the opposite ditches. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s early in the season and a long summer is ahead of us with a lot of people traveling down country roads.
In the one case, our truck was hugging the side of the road and still the approaching car insisted on driving down the center. That’s the thing about country roads that many drivers don’t take into account — most rural roads don’t have a center line and definitely don’t have marked passing lanes. If drivers are going to take gravel roads this time of year, they’ll need to stay way to the right any time they go over a hill and they’ll have to reduce their speed so if there is a tractor and planter approaching from the other side, they have time to navigate around it.
It might not even be a large farm implement that you’ll meet this time of year on a back road but an all-terrain vehicle. They aren’t going to be as easy to spot when you come upon them on so there’s another good reason to keep your speed down and your eyes keen to farm implements, ATVs and pickups that might be headed to the field.
It doesn’t make matters any better when here are rough spots in the road and it’s a little early in the year for them to be repaired. So if the loose gravel doesn’t put your car in a tailspin, the deep ruts may.
Studies show that 80% of farm vehicle accidents happen during the daylight hours. At night, a person might see the flashing lights of a tractor or the oncoming lights of an ATV where during the day neither is as noticeable.
Even though the near misses we’ve had were on the crest of a hill, the majority of farm vehicle accidents happen when someone isn’t paying attention and runs into the back end of a farm implement.
Weather is shown not to be a factor, but not being aware enough is. Many accidents happen when drivers attempt to pass a farm implement and misjudge how much room they have, causing them to sideswipe the farm vehicle.
Then there are the accidents where someone turns onto the country road and doesn’t see oncoming vehicles. It’s happening all the time on rural roads across the Midwest. Statistics show the accidents start ramping up right now and don’t subside until after harvest.
So, from a mom and wife with loved ones spending a lot of time going from one field to the next all summer long, I’m asking everyone to take it slow and easy and please stay aware and on your side of the road.