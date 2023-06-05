What do Osmond, Haskell Ag Lab near Concord, South Sioux City and Wayne all have in common? Other than being in Northeast Nebraska, all of these places have community fruit orchards.
Across the country, community fruit orchards are being established by communities, religious organizations and nonprofits to educate the public on where food comes from, to act as a demonstration site of how to implement your own fruit orchard and to be a food source for people in need.
A new term has come about and instead of calling them “community fruit orchards,” the term “community food forests” has emerged to describe a place where edible fruits, berries and nuts are being planted and people are allowed to grow and harvest the edible materials for themselves and others. Although the top reason for these community food forests is to provide a source of edible products for the community, they also act as a teaching tool to showcase how to grow your own edible landscape trees and shrubs in your own home.
Call these community food forests an outdoor classroom for all who come to visit. When given the chance, these areas can host open houses to showcase what will grow in an area, how to properly plant the material, how to prune and care for the trees and shrubs and, of course, how to harvest the products.
Many of these community food forests started out with apples, pears and maybe some plums in the mix. Now, they have expanded to include more edible shrubs like elderberry, chokeberry and serviceberry. They also have come to include nut-producing trees and shrubs like walnuts, northern pecans and hazelnuts. Some sites will even try new varieties and cultivars to see if they will survive and thrive in the environment, so community food forests can help with research as well.
Community food forests can be found in cities and rural communities across the country and the world. As community gardens become more popular, community food forests are being incorporated with community gardens. In some metropolitan areas, when new neighborhoods or housing developments are being designed, green spaces are also taking root, and many of these green spaces will house trees and shrubs that will produce a fruit or nut that is edible for humans and wildlife alike. These green spaces also can have areas where garden beds can be installed, or the community utilizes trees that have been cut down and mill them into lumber for students or volunteers to build raised garden beds for those residents who can’t bend over easily or get on the ground to garden.
Community food forests, in my opinion, are not just a fad, but a practice that is here to stay. There is so much potential for community food forests to have a positive impact on the community where they are established and become a focal point in any neighborhood. If your community, religious organization or nonprofit is interested in putting in a community food forest, you may contact me at pbergstrom2@unl.edu and I will get you in contact with the right group of people to help you design, implement and maintain your own.
In the meantime, go out and visit Osmond, Haskell Ag Lab near Concord, South Sioux City and Wayne to see what their community fruit orchard, or I should say community food forest, looks like. You may be surprised at what you find growing in Nebraska.