Bull riding in the city

I couldn’t believe my eyes. Bull riding was one of the top stories in a recent edition of the Wall Street Journal. It seems that the sport’s popularity is no longer just in states like Nebraska and Texas or even such cities as Las Vegas. Recently, 35 truckloads of dirt had to be hauled into the Madison Square Garden in New York City in preparation for a rodeo in the middle of the largest urban area in the U.S. Why are people who’ve never been on a farm in their lives clamoring to see a rodeo?
Maybe it’s the popularity of TV shows like “Yellowstone,” “1883” and “Longmire,” where horsemanship is a central theme. One person in the Wall Street Journal article said he liked country music and it just evolved into a preference for anything country themed. I wonder if he bought a pair of cowboy boots for the occasion.
It’s a little mind-boggling for us Midwesterners — many of whom have gone to rodeos since we could walk. We grow up on county fairs and rodeos, but it’s not that way for lots of America. We’ve taken out-of-state visitors to the Madison County Rodeo before who were shocked at the way cattle were roped and tied. We’ve been a little more sensitive since then as to who we take rodeoing.
For this reason, I can’t imagine how they can have a rodeo in, say, Los Angeles, where there are people who believe animals shouldn’t even be in a pen, let along ridden for entertainment. There were protesters at a rodeo in L.A. in February but, interestingly enough, there were also 20,000 people who attended the event. I’ll bet a lot of cowboy boots were sold for that day.
Can you imagine the crowd? If you haven’t ever been to a rodeo, you would need to have the rodeo clown explained to you, the chutes, the bulls, and the whole timing thing. This isn’t a Knicks or Lakers game. This is competition between man and beast and sometimes the beast lands his 1,500 pounds of weight on the man. This might be a shocker for people who most likely have never in their lives even seen a cow before or smelled manure that they didn’t scoop out of a litter box.
I would think taking the bulls in their trailers through the streets of these metropolitan cities also would be a nightmare. You’d have to arrive at 2 a.m. to miss any sort of downtown traffic. The logistics of having a rodeo in the middle of these areas blows me away, but it’s all good. Any time you can get people somewhat knowledgeable about Western ways, it’s got to open up communication about good animal husbandry.
As for us, we’re planning on attending two rodeos this summer where the dirt may be scraped up a bit but now hauled in from miles away and the majority of people know a steer from a heifer. I’ll let my husband, Tom, wear the cowboy boots.