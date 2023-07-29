Beat the heat this summer with heat safety

With July coming to a close, it seems Nebraska is just now getting to the hot summer days. Midtown wants to remind the public way to stay safe while the temperatures are rising.
Midtown’s physician assistant, Melissa Kitto, reminds the public to stay inside when the temperatures are extreme but to know who is at risk of heat strokes or heat exhaustion if it is necessary to be outside.
“If you must go outside dress properly, wear a hat, lightweight, loose clothing and use sunscreen,” Kitto said. “Those at risk would be infants and young children, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions or if you’ve had a heat stroke or experienced heat exhaustion before.”
Signs of heat stroke will be high body temperature, hot and dry skin, throbbing headache, upset stomach, confusion, dizziness and even passing out. Signs of heat exhaustion are similar but appear with heavy sweating and paleness, muscle cramps and weakness.
Kitto said the easiest way to tell the difference between a heat stroke versus heat exhaustion is how much you sweat.
“With heat exhaustion, you will have heavy sweating and with a heat stroke, you won’t sweat or have very little sweat,” she said.
It is key to know the difference between the two because treatment will vary for heat stroke versus heat exhaustion. While waiting for medical assistance, you can move the person to a cool location and cool the body in a cool, not cold, bath or shower. For heat exhaustion it is OK to give the person cool, nonalcoholic beverages to drink, but do not give someone with a heat stroke any fluids.
Midtown urges everyone to stay safe in the extreme heat and take many breaks if at all possible when outside to avoid any serious harm.
