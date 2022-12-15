 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas with snow on the ground may see areas of blowing
snow and reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could cause areas of reduced visibility later tonight and
on Thursday. Locally hazardous driving conditions could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Assess trees for pruning needs

Early to midwinter is not the best time to prune shade trees, but it is a great time to assess trees for pruning needs. Without leaves on trees, it is easier to see branch structure to identify branches that need removal.

Pruning is an important maintenance practice to develop good branch architecture and a more structurally sound tree. Pruning does create wounds a tree must expend energy to respond to. There should be a purpose to every cut that benefits the tree, or avoid pruning.

Stand back to inspect a tree for pruning needs. Branches to remove include dead or damaged branches, branches crisscrossing and rubbing against another branch, those growing closely parallel to another branch, and branches with very narrow angled attachments that have included bark.

Included bark is most often found where there are co-dominant leaders or narrow forks between two branches. It occurs when the bark turns in on itself and can result in a weak attachment more prone to cracking or breakage.

Preventive pruning is best. If a tree already has crisscrossing branches or included bark, you’ve waited too long to prune. Pruning a little each year in the first five to 15 years after planting will help avoid branching issues in a tree.

Once problems arise, they are more difficult to remedy and the tree already may have damage. For example, with crisscrossing branches, a wound may have occurred and decay already may have set in.

Be sure to assess younger trees as well as older trees for pruning needs. Keep in mind a tree should not be pruned more than 15% to 20% at any one time to reduce stress. Gradual pruning over the years is best. For larger trees, hire a professional tree care service for safety.

We know trees can be pruned most anytime without killing them, but there are ideal times to prune and times when pruning is best avoided. Winter, or anytime during the dormant season, was the recommended time to prune shade trees.

New research shows the optimum time to prune living branches is late spring and early summer. Pruning at this time promotes the quickest sealing of pruning wounds, known as CODIT or compartmentalization of decay in trees. This is the time when tree cells are most active during the growing season, hence sealing occurs quicker.

Professionals may not have a choice on timing, because of client workload or after a wind or ice storm when broken branches need to be removed for safety. But when a choice is possible, aim for the ideal time, especially if you are a do-it-yourselfer pruning smaller branches off of a smaller tree.

If you prune a smaller tree yourself, proper pruning cuts need to be made to help trees seal the wound. It is important to cut just outside the branch bark ridge and branch collar as these need to be left intact on the trunk. Diagrams showing where on a branch to prune may be found online.

