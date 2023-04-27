Arbor Day 2023

“Happy Silva Day to everyone!”
**Crickets chirping.**
Was it something I said? Oh! Silva Day! Well, did you know that the original name for Arbor Day was actually Silva Day? “Silva” is a forestry term for tree. It’s true! I learned that factoid when I was down in Nebraska City celebrating Arbor Day one year back in my college days.
Silva Day may not have been a success, but Arbor Day sure has been. Do you remember your first Arbor Day? I know I do! I was a young school student at Brunswick Elementary School, and it was a big deal because we got to ride the bus to the “big town” of Plainview to listen to a forester talk about trees and forestry and get a tree seedling to take home. Years later, I would have the honor of going back to Plainview on several occasions to present Arbor Day programs to students and hand out tree seedlings to a new generation of tree planters. I even went back to Plainview and planted Ohio Buckeye seeds with the first grade class a year ago. I feel as though I have come full circle and have sparked interest in trees to this up-and-coming generation of future landowners.
I have lost count on how many Arbor Day presentations and celebrations I have been part of in the past 20 years — from starting with Arbor Day presentations I did for extra credit in forestry school to putting on Arbor Day plays and presentations for schools within my coverage area when I was a field forester. It’s always great when students come up to me and says that they remember the Arbor Day program I put on for their school.
When the first Arbor Day came around, students were let out of school to plant more than 1 million trees across the state of Nebraska. You should see the expression on kids’ faces when I tell them that if they were around 151 years ago, they would have no school for almost a full week to plant trees.
Arbor Day has grown from being an event for school-age kids to get a chance to learn about trees to a full-fledged family event where people of all ages can come together to celebrate trees, learn about trees and, of course, get a free tree to plant. One such event is taking place at Haskell Ag Lab near Concord on Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. This free Arbor Day/Earth Day event will have tree planting demonstrations, activities for kids of all ages, educational sessions and a free tree to those who attend. Haskell Ag Lab always does a great job of bringing in great presenters and speakers for its events and having activities to keep kids interested and engaged.
If you can’t make it to an Arbor Day celebration, go ahead and do something outside, whether it is buying a tree or shrub and planting it in your own yard or finding the local arboretum and taking a stroll through the trees. Did you know that trees release a pheromone that humans can pick up on and this pheromone has been proven to reduce stress and improve a person’s mood? Trees are amazing organisms and this Arbor Day, take time to appreciate the trees in your yard, on your street and in your community. They give back in so many ways.