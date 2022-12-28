Appreciating our employees

Midtown Health Center would not be where it is today without its wonderful staff. This year Midtown decided to recognize some of its staff members, and employees were able to nominate anyone they felt best embodied each category. Some categories were fun, while others were more serious. The main categories and their winners were:
— “Your Care Matters Most:” This person was selected by employees because they felt this individual best represented the Midtown slogan “your care matters most.” This year’s winner was Dr. Raymond Heller, who has been with Midtown since 2012 and has been a great asset to the Midtown Health Center provider team.
— Midtown Health Center Superstar: Midtown employees give shout-outs to other employees for stepping up and helping each other out. Each month, a Midtown Rockstar is randomly selected from those nominations. This year we decided to go one step further and select a Midtown Superstar. Andres Sandoval was nominated by his fellow employees to receive the award. Sandoval has been with Midtown for almost 15 years and is one of the most knowledgeable people at Midtown. He is always willing to answer questions other fellow employees might have about patient support.
— Customer service: We asked Midtown employees to nominate whom they felt was the most patient-focused. This year’s winner was Stacey Reed, who can be found up front at our reception area most of the time helping patients fill out paperwork and get checked in. She is always a positive person, and this year Reed played a big part in helping out with our annual gift giving in which we sponsor patients and their families to help them with gifts for the holiday. Reed will always greet you with a kind smile and a warm welcome when you visit Midtown.
The other awards given out this year were more fun awards for employees. We had one of our nurses, Cheryl Lange, win the cheerleader award for being the most upbeat. Karie Langhorst, Midtown’s chief financial officer, took home the early bird award for being the first one in the office. And Dedra Buchholz, patient accounts manager, was selected as Midtown’s super snacker for bringing in the best snack to the office.
Midtown Health Center’s DocTalk is a collaborative effort of Dr. Emily Vuchetich, chief medical officer; Dr. David Seger, chief dental officer; Dr. Josh Turek, chief behavioral health officer, as well as Midtown’s other providers. For a full list of Midtown’s providers, as well as more information about Midtown, visit Midtownhealthne.org.