AI’s influence on our lives only growing

This column has been 100% written by a human being. In five years or even fewer, that may be a common statement used to show what’s from a computer and what’s not. If you haven’t thought much about artificial intelligence (AI), you may want to read up on it because AI is going to affect our lives in ways more than just how a newspaper column can come about.
AI started out as a way for computers to use data that humans entered to solve problems. It’s called “artificial intelligence” because the way that computers complete these tasks looks a lot like how a human would think and solve a problem. Only faster. A lot faster.
Robots can be programmed to solve a problem like, for instance, how to play chess and, since the computer can try millions of moves and discard them in a short amount of time, it can try all the possible plays and subsequently beat any champion chess player without breaking a sweat. It’s a bit unsettling.
We’re used to sitting at our computers and being in control of what they do at our bidding. AI is more than that. It “learns” from the mountains of data it accesses on the internet and will increasingly advise us as to how to do a task or maybe even do the task for us.
There’s a lot of implications for artificial intelligence. Right now, computers are writing music and novels using information they’ve “learned” from all of the data found online about music and novels.
AI can be used to replicate people’s voices and make their “voice” say or sing anything the computer makes it sing. Some computers have replicated Elvis Presley’s voice to sing a current pop song. Weird, huh? Or worse?
At this rate, some futurists are saying we’re not going to know if what we’re watching, listening to or reading is from a human or from a really “smart” computer. Are we ready for a computer-generated world?
Still, there are others who say we need to consider the bright sides to AI like how computer technology could possibly find a way to control diabetes or maybe find a cure for cancer.
Already we love AI in virtual maps and live traffic that show up on our phones without much of our effort at all. We use facial recognition, auto-correct in our typing and suggestions on what we’d love to buy according to what we’ve searched for the past five months.
It’s all been good, but I think I’m going to take time to savor real experiences, live musicians and original writing from real people. We may someday reminisce about the days of the real thing.