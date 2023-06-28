A new hobby is ‘brewing’

Windmill Brewery might be a good name or maybe Becker Hooch. My daughter and I just brewed our first batch of kombucha and couldn’t be prouder.
Kombucha is fermented, sweetened black tea drink that is touted as the healthy drink of all drinks. We’ve been drinking it for about a year after getting acclimated to its somewhat potent taste. Kombucha has a bit of a bite like apple cider vinegar, which, for some reason, turns people off. If you’re going to be a kombucha drinker, right away you have to get past the distinct idea that you are sipping vinegar. It’s not vinegar, it’s a gourmet sipping drink, OK? To me, if you can take a passing drink of whiskey, you can drink kombucha, which gives you an idea of its potency.
So, after drinking myriad flavors from a number of different kombucha brewing companies, we decided to make our own. Actually, Maddie decided we should make our own as one of our to-do list items for the summer. She’s big for making sure a period of time doesn’t go by wasted so she sets up spreadsheets of things to get done. Making homemade kombucha was on the list so we had no choice this month than to order an online kit and get it done. Time’s a wasting.
Our kit was soon delivered and included a large glass jar, tea leaves, some PH strips, organic sugar and kombucha culture, the heart of kombucha.
It’s easy enough to mix all this together, making sure the water is brewed at the right temperature and all that. It’s the culture that gagged us. You have to have a strong stomach to work with the kombucha culture as it looks somewhat like a glob of translucent lard. It’s in a sealed container so as not to let the bacteria out. Literally. It’s what makes kombucha special — all those 90 million probiotics that are actually living organisms that ferment the tea. We plopped the culture into the large jar, put on the lid and set it in a corner for a couple of weeks to brew. It was a busy month so we had to Google what would happen if we went over the recommended 12-day brewing time and were reassured it’d be fine. We had tasted it at nine days and could tell it needed more time and then didn’t get to it until 19 days. At that point, long strings of what looked like snot hung from the culture and swam throughout the tea.
I didn’t want to taste it, and neither did Maddie, and both of us considered pouring it all down the drain. But we bravely strained out all of the gross strands of growth and poured a little in a glass. We both took a taste. Not bad.
We then put the kombucha and fruit into sterilized bottles that are now sitting in the refrigerator waiting for us to drink and to get a name. Prairie Lightning, maybe? It’s nice to know we can cross kombucha off the to-do list.