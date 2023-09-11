9/11 Survivor Tree

In October 2001, a survivor was found among the rubble of the World Trade Center after the events of 9/11. When found, the survivor wasn’t in good shape and not much was released to the media or the public and the survivor was sent to the Bronx for evaluation and treatment. The recovery team didn’t have much hope for the survivor. When the survivor was found, the 8-foot-tall Callery Pear had only one branch left on the whole tree, was severely burned and was not expected to survive the winter. What was once thought to be a hopeless case turned out to be one of the 9/11 Memorial’s focal points.
In the 1970s, the Callery Pear wasn’t considered an invasive species as it is now, but was rather an in-demand tree species for the spring flowers that would be produced year after year. Several Callery Pears were planted to beautify the areas around the Twin Towers, and this particular Callery Pear was planted around buildings four and five of the World Trade Center complex. You see, the construction of the World Trade Center and the other buildings around it was controversial and many people protested the tall skyscrapers being put in the landscape, and the size of the buildings made people uneasy. The trees, including the Survivor Tree, also were planted to mend relations with the neighbors and to bring a bit of green space to the concrete jungle.
Today, the Callery Pear, a native to Asia, is considered invasive and a nuisance. There is a cultivar of Callery Pear, the Bradford Pear, that is aggressive and produces a foul odor in the spring when the flowers are in bloom. It is recommended not to plant the Callery Pear, but that is a topic for another article.
The Callery Pear was sent to the Bronx to a specific nursery to be temporally planted and start the recovery process, but hope was quite low that this survivor would make it past the winter. When the spring of 2002 came around, the Callery Pear had buds on the lone branch and later leafed out. The recovery process was touch and go for several years, but each year the Callery Pear proved itself to be a fighter and continued to grow and heal.
In March 2010, a storm hit the Bronx and uprooted the Survivor Tree, and arborists involved with the rehabilitation were devastated to see the tree on its side, roots in the air. When they assessed the damage, they were astonished to find that the only damage was two branches broken, and they were able to replant the tree back into the ground. By mid-summer of 2010, the Survivor Tree was reevaluated, and the arborists determined it was time for the Survivor Tree to return home.
In December 2010, a ceremony welcomed the Survivor Tree to the 9/11 Memorial, just a few blocks from its original spot where it was planted 40 years prior. A crowd turned out to watch the planting of the Callery Pear as a focal point of the 9/11 Memorial, and other survivors came to get a chance to see hope planted on that hallowed piece of land. One survivor of the attack is quoted as saying, “It reminds us all of the capacity of the human spirit to persevere.”
When Hurricane Irene hit New York in August 2011, many trees were toppled and were ripped out of the ground. Irene was an intense storm and brought winds and rain that paralyzed the city. The arborists who had rehabilitated the Callery Pear went to the 9/11 Memorial, ready to say goodbye to the Survivor Tree and permanently remove it from the site. When they got there, they were amazed to find the Callery Pear had withstood Hurricane Irene and was standing proud. Once again, the Callery Pear was a Survivor Tree.
Today, at over 30 feet tall, the Callery Pear is part of the 9/11 Memorial and considered the last survivor to be pulled out of the rubble a month after the Twin Towers came down.