LINCOLN - Market prices in agriculture change constantly and it’s important to be prepared for volatility.
Nebraska Farm Business Director Tina Barrett says being prepared for the unexpected is vital for every farming operation.
Barrett says the lesson a lot of people have learned in the past ten years is protecting liquidity.
"I will sometimes talk about liquidity in relationship to our heart rate or breathing rate, because they change quickly. That net worth or solvency number is more like a cholesterol number and takes longer to move."
Barrett says you should protect your liquidity when the market is good like it is right now and not doing things that are going to harm it down the road when prices decrease.
She says you shouldn’t panic when your liquidity goes down, but you should pay attention to it.