Changes in priestly assignments for the Archdiocese of Omaha were announced Friday in the Catholic Voice, which is the newspaper of the archdiocese.
This year’s assignments facilitate the continued realignment of parishes in the archdiocese, as four priests retire and 21 priests take on new or modified positions.
The new clergy assignments will begin July 1.
The changes also follow a model of pastoral planning begun last year to address the decreasing numbers of priests and shifting demographics, with more parishes grouped together under the leadership of one pastor and two or more associate pastors, according to the Catholic Voice.
The changes announced Friday include the Rev. Michael Malloy retiring from St. Patrick Parish in Battle Creek and St. Francis de Sales Mission in Schoolcraft.
Malloy, who was ordained in 1976, was pastor at both the Battle Creek and Schoolcraft parishes, which will join with Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, St. Leonard of Port Maurice in Madison and St. Peter in Stanton.
The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will assume pastorship of the additional parishes, and the Revs. Scott Schilmoeller and Gregory Carl will serve as associate pastors of St. Patrick.
McLaughlin, Schilmoeller and Carl serve Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish in Madison and St. Peter Parish in Stanton.
In Wayne, the Rev. Gerald Connealy, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Laurel and St. Anne Mission in Dixon, as well as associate pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne, will take on the additional duties as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne.
The Rev. Jeffrey Mollner, currently the pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne and associate pastor of St. Mary Parish in Laurel and St. Anne Mission in Dixon, will become associate pastor of all three parishes with pastoral care for campus ministry at Wayne State College.