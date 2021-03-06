Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has received notification that a bat captured in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies. This is the first bat infected with rabies that has been captured in the health district this year. The bat bit a human and the individual has received treatment for rabies.
Left alone in their wild habitats, bats pose little risk to human health. Many species of bats are insectivores and can consume millions of insects every night. This is beneficial to farmers because the bats eat plant pests. Bats will also consume mosquitoes which is a huge benefit to humans. Unfortunately, they can become infected with viruses that can then potentially infect humans.
Without treatment, rabies is 100% fatal. This disease is spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites and scratches. Washing the bite or scratch wound immediately with soap and water can be lifesaving, but the person must still seek medical advice. Vaccination and immunoglobulin injection is the standard treatment given to someone who is bitten by an animal who has been confirmed to have rabies. The only place that you can get the immunoglobulin and rabies vaccine is through the hospital emergency departments. Make sure to call ahead to let them know that you have been bitten by an animal that tested positive for rabies before reporting to the hospital.
If you have been bitten by a bat, carefully capture the bat, ensuring that the head of the bat is not damaged when handling it. The bat must be taken to a veterinarian who will process the bat and ship it to the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska for testing. The person bringing the bat to the veterinarian will have to pay the processing and shipping fee, but the actual rabies test on the bat will be of no charge if the bat had come into contact with a human.
Please ensure that your pets are up to date on their vaccinations. If you have a bat in your home, do not handle it with bare hands. In addition, bats are not the only animals that can have rabies, so make sure you always use caution when you’re around wild animals or domesticated animals that are behaving erratically. For more information about rabies in Nebraska, please visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/rabies.aspx .