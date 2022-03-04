Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska has several beautiful black mouth cur dogs that are looking for good homes.
This breed of dog has a number of positive qualities, and the animals are attractive. They are medium-sized and have lifespans of about 12-18 years.
Black mouth curs have a history of being well-muscled herding dogs. They are known for courage, loyalty and strength. A black mouth cur was the title character in the book “Old Yeller.”
This breed of dog is clever and intelligent. Baby and Radar are two of the dogs who are at the shelter. Baby is a light beige with white female who weighs 45 pounds. Shelter staff believe she will get along well with children, other dogs and possibly cats.
Radar is a brown and white male who weighs 46 pounds. He is also believed to interact well with children over 12 years of age, other dogs and possibly with cats. Both dogs are a little shy at first with new people but warm up quickly.
To meet these special young canines, call the shelter at 402-750-4665, or stop by at 1000 E. Omaha Ave.
Both Baby and Radar are 11 months old. They are desirable dogs, and shelter employees can answer any questions you may have.
This adoption article for Baby and Radar is provided by Heartland Animal Advocates.