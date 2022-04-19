The body of a Santee Sioux Nation woman who was missing for more than three 3 weeks was found on Monday.

Kameron Runnels, the vice chairman for the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council, confirmed to the Daily News that the body of 19-year-old Ashleigh Mae Wabasha had been found. The news was first reported by KTIV out of Sioux City.

Wabasha had been missing since March 27. Runnels said she was unable to provide additional details and referred questions to the Santee Police Department. The police department did not answer phone calls on Tuesday morning.