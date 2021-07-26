A Norfolk man was arrested on a slew of charges on Friday after allegedly threatening to burn down a house.
Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue at about 8:51 p.m. Friday after a woman reported being attacked by her boyfriend.
While officers were responding, the female told dispatch that the man — later identified as Victor G. Burkholder, 41, Norfolk — was threatening to burn the house and that he had a gas can in the house, Reiman said. The victim reported that Burkholder then started to pour gas on the porch outside the front door, Reiman said.
When officers arrived, they could see that there was a fire, and they located the male subject behind the house, Reiman said. Burkholder allegedly had started a fire behind the house and was pouring gas on the fire.
Reiman said officers ordered Burkholder to stop, but the subject refused and continued to pour gas on the fire before throwing the gas can onto the fire. Officers then attempted to take the subject into custody, but the subject resisted arrest, Reiman said.
The subject was taken into custody on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and attempted second-degree arson.
During further investigation, officers learned that the female victim had been assaulted; Burkholder allegedly put his hands around her neck and strangled her, Reiman said.
The female victim attempted to get out of the house, but he held her inside for about 10 minutes, Reiman said.
The victim eventually was able to break free and got out of the house. A short time later, he allegedly threatened her and subsequently started pouring more gas on the porch outside the front door, Reiman said.
Burkholder was arrested and booked into the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of strangulation, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, attempted second-degree arson, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Burkholder was later transported to the Madison County Jail.