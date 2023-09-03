CROFTON — It might sound confusing at first, but Jordyn Arens is focusing on going slower for her senior season of cross country.
That’s not something you expect to hear from a runner who has the opportunity to become Nebraska’s fourth four-time high school girls state champion.
But, once Arens explains, everything makes perfect sense.
“As a freshman, I was just ‘go-go-go, this is great,’ ” she said. “I never took time to step back and enjoy it. Now that I’m getting older, I know that I need to slow down a bit and just enjoy the moments. I’m still going to give it my all — when I say slow down, I don’t mean in races or anything. I just mean the whole experience and really enjoy and take everything in around me.
“I realized at state my junior year that I didn’t really take any time to process it my freshman and sophomore years. My junior year, I enjoyed it more instead of thinking I just have to focus on the race.”
Arens isn’t an athlete who focuses on winning — although she has earned a plethora of gold medals. She has won every single cross country race that she has started within Nebraska during her high school career. The only times she has finished lower than first were at out-of-state competitions at the Augustana Twilight and Nike Regionals.
Did Crofton coach Mickey Doerr see this type of potential from Arens when she was younger?
“Yes — short answer is yes,” he said. “Junior high especially she was really, really good. Some of it is she had an aerobically strong heart and she was super tiny, so I knew by default she was going to be really fast. I was waiting to see what would happen once she hit high school.
“Sophomore year was probably her toughest year for cross country and track, but last year was back on track. Last year in cross country, she did workout things that I went ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t wait to see what happens.’ It was never really reflected in meet times, but the stuff she was doing in practice made me think, ‘Holy cow, you can rip something off special if conditions are right.’ Hopefully this year she can get rewarded in that sense.”
AS PART OF a large family involved in running, Arens naturally was drawn toward it from a young age.
“I’ve always been around it, so it’s kind of always been a part of my life,” she said. “I didn’t really start running until junior high — I had done some fun runs here and there, and I enjoyed them. But I’d say I really got into it in junior high and thought, OK, this is something I might seriously consider doing for the rest of my life.”
And, after getting started, it’s family and friends who have kept Arens moving forward.
“The people, honestly, make me want to keep coming back and keep going,” she said. “I’ve had my family behind me the entire time that I’ve been running. They keep pushing me and keeping me on track when I’m not feeling up to it.
“My little sister, who is going to be a seventh grader this year, is like, ‘Hey, can I go bike with you or are you going to run right now?” I’m like, ‘I guess.’ So she’s helped me.”
As a freshman, Arens won her first Class D state title in 19:06.6, almost 43 seconds ahead of Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas, who became one of many friends Arens has made as part of the close distance running community.
Sophomore year came another gold in 19:11.5, which was 54.3 seconds in front of runner-up Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian. That helped the Warriors win a state title, and the team-oriented Arens probably takes more pride in that gold medal than in any of her three individual ones.
The third title came last October at Kearney Country Club in 19:29.8. Once again it was by a comfortable margin, more than 42 seconds ahead of Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan.
That naturally generates talk about going for the rare feat of a fourth consecutive state title this season and the pressure that comes along with that.
“There’s definitely that pressure that people put on you,” Arens said. “For the most part, I try to ignore that because for me, it’s never been about the medal. It’s just about getting there and giving it my all. I don’t have to prove it to anyone else. I just have to prove it to myself.
“As long as I go out there and do my best, I’m going to be happy with myself. I know that along the way, I’ll get to meet a lot of amazing people. I’ll be able to grow my community, and that aspect of it is exciting.”
Doerr said Arens has had to face pressure her entire high school career.
“As a freshman, she had a lot of pressure on her when it became known that she was really, really fast,” he said. “Obviously the pressure has only grown, but I think she’s learned a lot about how to handle it and manage it.
“Her teammates also manage it and handle it, too. If she wears a big target on her back, everyone else does, too.”
He doesn’t necessarily think that pressure is a bad.
“Pressure is a good thing to have,” Doerr said. “That means something is going well.”
And he thinks Arens and her teammates, who placed third in a close team race at last year's state meet, are ready to face whatever comes this fall.
“Our way to approach (Arens going for her fourth title) is to focus more on the team aspect of it,” he said. “Also, too, at the end of the day, it’s just a race. It’s another 5,000 meters. You know the course, you’re still with your teammates and it’s just a race.
“More so in track than cross country, she has been beaten before. She knows that she’s human, and everyone else knows that she’s human. I think it takes the pressure off knowing it’s OK to fail. That makes life easier for her and also her teammates. If you screw up in practice, it’s OK. It happens.”
Doerr said he and the Warriors often talk about how it is perfectly acceptable to get beat if it’s by someone faster. Just do everything that you can to make sure that you don’t beat yourself.
“I think she’s handled so much of that so well that she’ll be ready when the time comes and we get competing,” he said.
ARENS LIKES to set goals of times that she would like to hit throughout the year to help her stay focused. But she’s not going to get too upset if she barely misses out on a time.
“Personally, I feel like if I focus on the times I get too stressed out because I’m so focused on that one area,” she said. “So I try to focus on the experience and having a positive attitude because running isn’t fun all the time. I know if I train hard, that will set me up to hit those times. I try not to worry too much about the time, but I have it in the back of my head pushing me.”
Running isn’t fun all the time. But Arens lights up when talking about when running is the most fun.
“In the rain — I love running in the rain,” she said. “It’s nice, it’s cool, it cools you off. You get to run in puddles and be like a little kid. No one is there to tell you ‘no.’ ”
Arens also enjoys the mental and emotional benefits that running can provide.
“For me, I don’t want to say it’s therapy, but it makes me more chill and calms me down,” she said. “It makes me happier, so it’s a good way for me to relieve stress. If I can just go out and run, the problems that I had don’t seem as big as they did before my run.
“Also, the team that I have here has been very supportive, and they have given me a lot to be thankful for because I knew not everyone has that experience of having a very supportive team. I get to run with my sister (Rylie) every day, and that’s been a really great experience. With my little siblings, they will bike with us every once in a while.”
Arens can regularly be seen after a race getting a glass of water or providing a shoulder to lean on for a finisher who is struggling — whether she is from her team or not.
“I’ve built very strong relationships through cross country and track,” Arens said. “I still talk to a lot of the girls that I’ve met even after they’ve gone off to college and I don’t see them. They’ve given me great insight into college and their mentalities. They are so positive and uplifting.
“I’ve done basketball forever, and sometimes it’s hard to make that connection with that other team because you are playing with each other but you don’t really talk. After cross country, you can sit there and talk with the person for 20 or 30 minutes and really get to know them. That’s different from the other sports that I’ve done, and it’s very rewarding because I’ve been able to make those connections.”
Doerr said he has never told Arens to help other runners after races. It’s something that she’s always done on her own.
“Other people see that and they do it, and then it feeds on itself,” he said. “Even though I came from a sprinting background, the distance people certainly have their own tight-knit family even if it’s not the same team. They will support each other no matter what, which is really, really fun and something other sports could probably learn from.”
From the first-place finisher to the final person across the finish line, everyone in a cross country race has gone through a similar experience.
“I know all of those girls that are coming in before or after me all went through the same things,” Arens said. “They were probably struggling at the same points that I was. Just being able to be there and help each other through that has been a great experience for me.”
ARENS HAS completed three-fourths of her high school cross country career.
Doerr describes that career so far as “really, really fast — both metaphorically and literally,” he said. “In some ways, I know she still has a lot to learn, and she will learn that when she goes on.
“But at the end of last year, this summer and this year, she’s really matured a lot in a leadership role. From an athletic aspect, she was always leading us, but from a team leadership standpoint, she’s really grown more into a team leader, which is good. That will be missed.”
Arens will talk to Crofton’s junior high runners when they compete after the high school race, pumping them up and getting them ready as they line up for their race.
“You can’t put a price on it,” Doerr said. “You can’t measure it. It’s absolutely huge. It’s one thing when it’s ‘normal’ team members doing it. When it’s ‘the star’ that’s more than willing to help them warm up or telling them when to stretch or reminding them to hydrate, that’s huge. She’s been there and done that.
“She has the benefit of having older siblings who were successful and parents who were incredibly successful coaches. She has a lot of younger siblings that she’s always helping out.”
Even with Arens’ love of the relationships built through running and her willingness to help out teammates, competitors and younger runners, don’t be mistaken — she is a competitor.
The best — and most recent — display of that came in May in the 1,600-meter run at the Class C state track and field meet.
Arens trailed Milford’s Lilly Kenning by 6½ seconds entering her final lap and won the gold medal by almost three seconds.
“A person loves to train the best they can, but sometimes a person just has that ‘it factor.’ ” Doerr said. “She has that ‘it factor.’ She gets the look in her eyes, and sometimes it feels like a cheat code because if she’s within x-distance of someone, she’s probably going to get them.
“But that’s also not automatic. She’s going through the pain that everyone else is in any given race. But she has a motor and drive in her that she can push through the wall one last time.”
Arens can find that competitive drive even during practices. Doerr said that during a progression run during the first week of practices this month, Arens trailed her teammates with a half mile left by “a pretty big gap.”
She passed them all.
ARENS IS LOOKING at colleges as she starts to think about her running career after high school.
“I’m really excited for that next part of my journey, but I’m also excited to finish this year out strong and have a lot of fun with it,” she said.
It’s starting to hit now that she is officially a senior.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Arens said. “It sneaks up on you really fast. At the end of last year, I was, ‘Holy cow, next year I’m going to be a senior.’ I’m not quite ready for it, but I’m ready for the season to start and the new memories I’ll get.
“I’m glad that I get to run with this team because they are literally my best friends. Getting to go out there and run with them is a great experience. I know every one of them would give their all for me, and I would do the same for them.”