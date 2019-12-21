LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred around 1,400 degrees during winter commencement exercises Friday and Saturday.
Kwame Dawes — an award-winning poet and writer who is the chancellor's professor of English and also the Glenna Luschei editor of Prairie Schooner — delivered the undergraduate commencement address. L.J. McElravy — associate professor of leadership in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication and associate dean of graduate student professional development — gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony.
Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates.
The university presented Mike Johanns — who served as a U.S. senator for Nebraska, U.S. secretary of agriculture and Nebraska governor — with an honorary doctor of laws during the undergraduate ceremony.
Following is a list of area students who received degrees:
Albion — Sheldon Beierman, animal science; Jacob Krings, agronomy; Trevor Salber, electrical engineering; Bassett — Katherine Nolles, agricultural education; Carroll — Holly Kenny, education and human sciences; Clarkson — Colby Becker, journalism; Jessilyn Sayers, animal science; Creston — Sheila Reichmuth, veterinary technology; Elgin — Jenna Parks, human sciences; Ewing — Lydia Fry, education and human sciences; Molly Lambert, education and human sciences; Genoa — Tyler Cherry, agribusiness.
Hartington — Erich Burbach, chemical engineering; Luke Burbach, biological systems engineering; Zachary Fischer, mechanized systems management; Kayla Hochstein, education and human sciences; Bradley Kathol, mechanical engineering; Adam Leise, agricultural economics; Herman — Gabrielle Hoegermeyer, education and human sciences; Tyson Horn, education and human sciences; Hooper — Drake Betancur, mechanized systems management; Howells — Darren Hegemann, agricultural economics; Vanessa Hegemann, agricultural economics; Humphrey —\!q Baileigh Borer, bachelor of science with distinction; Tisha Foltz, agribusiness; Laurel — Morgan Barelman, animal science; Ryan Lunz, bachelor of science.
Madison — Ryan Chadwick, bachelor of science; Magnet — Trevor McQuay, criminology and criminal justice; Newman Grove — Leslie Estrada Gonzalez, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science; Travis McCloud, education and human sciences; Alaina Rast, education and human sciences with distinction; Niobrara — McKayla Eisenhauer, education and human sciences; Norfolk — Allegra Blomenberg, education and human sciences; Trentee Bush, doctor of philosophy; Kayla Kester, bachelor of science; Joshua Miller, bachelor of science; Sarah Polacek, master of applied science; Jennifer Robinson, doctor of education; Lane Weidner, bachelor of science with distinction; Oakland — Ted Maline, business administration with highest distinction; O’Neill — McKenzie Adamson, education and human sciences with highest distinction; Arianna Dugan, (major not listed, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources); Tyson Hostert, agribusiness with distinction.
Pierce — Taggart Bailey, business administration; Plainview — Nathaniel Choat, agricultural economics with high distinction; Platte Center — Megan Coan, agricultural education; Randolph — Haley Schnoor, education and human sciences; Snyder — Maci Hunke, education and human sciences; Spencer — Matthew Reiser, agronomy; Springview — Paige Bruns, restaurant and tourism management; Stuart — Mason Dexter, agribusiness; Thurston — Sydney Heineman, journalism; Valentine — Macey Mathis, education and human sciences with distinction; Verdigre — Valerie Mullanix, master of education; Wayne — Alex Arneson, environmental studies; McKenna Frevert, animal science; West Point — Cole Batenhorst, turfgrass and landscape management; Nathan Bracht, animal science; Zachary Kaup, animal science; Morgan Peatrowsky, education and human sciences; Brock Schroder, master of science; Michael Uhing, agricultural engineering; Winnebago — Angelica Solomon, civil engineering; Wisner — Jordan Fullner, mechanized systems management; Jacob Von Seggern, business administration.