NELIGH -*UPDATE* Lockout now over for Elkhorn Valley.
A stolen vehicle has led to the lockdown of some area schools Thursday.
According to the Antelope County News, several schools including Elgin, Boone Central, and Neligh Oakdale were in lockdown but have since been released from the lockdown.
News Talk WJAG learned Elkhorn Valley was in a lockout meaning no one can leave or enter the building.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office tells WJAG the stolen vehicle is a 2017 gray Dodge Ram utility truck from Boyd Electric.
The sheriff’s office also said there’s a potential weapon inside of the vehicle. Authorities are working on trying to track down the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antelope County Sheriff's Department.