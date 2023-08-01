Two area projects will benefit from a portion of the more than $20 million secured for critical Nebraska water infrastructure projects.
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced that she secured the funds for water infrastructure priorities across Nebraska in the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for the 2024 fiscal year.
The bill — which must still be voted upon by the Senate and House — was advanced Thursday by the committee by a vote of 28-0 as a first key step.
Among the projects highlighted on the Nebraska bill are the Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District for the Cedar Knox Rural Water Project. The project — located in Cedar and Knox counties — includes the construction of a water source, treatment plant and distribution system. The amount appropriated for the project, according to Fischer’s office, is $10 million.
The Village of Platte Center also is highlighted for collection system improvements. The amount appropriated is $200,000.
“This funding bill will keep Nebraskans healthy and safe by investing in crucial water infrastructure projects across our state,” Fischer said, adding that she looks forward to the full Senate taking up and passing this legislation.
Fischer also secured language in the act to direct improvements to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) pesticide registration process; direct the EPA to update emissions modeling for biofuels to more accurately capture environmental benefits; prohibit the issuance of permits under Title V of the Clean Air Act for livestock producers; and prohibit funding for mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from manure management systems.