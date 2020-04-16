HUMPHREY — Case dismissed.
Charles Moser’s case against the City of Humphrey was dismissed with prejudice March 30 by Platte County District Court Judge Robert R. Steinke.
Because the case was dismissed with prejudice, Moser is barred from bringing an action on the same claim.
The judge ruled the three claims brought by Moser “failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted against the City of Humphrey. The plaintiff’s operative second amended complaint filed on Jan. 31, 2020, ... is ordered dismissed, with prejudice.”
Moser’s second amended complaint included three claims that differed from his original complaint.
He sought an injunction against the city regarding two ordinances that created the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision regulations and a writ of mandamus against Platte County Attorney Carl Hart. A writ of mandamus is an order compelling or directing a lower court or administrative decision maker to perform mandatory duties correctly. Moser did not feel Hart did his job by not taking his case.
The second amended complaint alleged that Humphrey Police Chief Tony Miller could not simultaneously hold the offices of police chief and chairman of the planning commission.
Amended complaint No. 3 sought a “motion of discovery” seeking information from three private limited liability companies.
In taking each amended complaint separately, Steinke wrote in his ruling Moser brought action only against the City of Humphrey, so the county attorney and Platte County are nonparties in the suit.
As for the injunction, Steinke wrote despite Moser’s assertion the ordinances do not have the consent of the governed and he requested a ballot vote of the public, state statue authorizes the city to pass zoning ordinances without an election. He added Moser initially claimed the ordinances were invalid because of open meetings violations; he did not make the same claim in the second amended complaint.
Because statutes allow zoning ordinances to be passed by the city, the request for an injunction to place the item on a ballot “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.” Steinke wrote that Moser’s complaint arguing the state statue allowing Miller to hold two positions simultaneously is unconstitutional also fails to state a claim that relief may be granted.
The final amended complaint seeking a “motion for discovery” seeks information on the three private limited liability companies, while the suit lists only the City of Humphrey, so the three companies cannot be addressed.
Moser filed his original complaint Aug. 13, 2019, seeking the nullification of ordinances that established the comprehensive development plan and the Humphrey zoning and subdivisions regulations; seeking declaratory relief, which is a judgment that determines the rights of parties without ordering anything be done or awarding damages; and claimed Miller could hold two offices as police chief and chairman of the planning commission. He also sought an investigation into a conflict of interest because most of the members of the planning commission and board of adjustment are in the same real estate investment club(s) and/or business partners.
On Oct. 25, 2019, the court entered an order sustaining the city’s motion to strike because it determined Moser’s complaint was not organized in concise paragraphs but instead as one lengthy narrative. He was given a chance to amend his complaint and did so Nov. 15, 2019.
On Jan. 17, the court sustained the city’s motion to dismiss the first amended complaint because it failed to state a claim of open meetings violations, that Miller unlawfully held two offices simultaneously and a request to investigate the planning commission members.
Steinke gave Moser the opportunity to amend his complaint for the second time, which he did and filed on Jan. 31, and that resulted in Steinke dismissing all claims.