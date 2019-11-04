Norfolk police are investigating a Friday evening accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian at the intersection of North First Street and Cedar Avenue.
Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division said officers and Norfolk Rescue responded to the scene at about 6:55 p.m., being told that the pedestrian was not breathing and CPR was in progress.
The pedestrian was identified as Ana Herwig, 56, of Norfolk.
Norfolk Rescue treated Herwig at the scene and transported her to Faith Regional Health Services, where she later died from her injuries.
Officers closed the streets in the area while they conducted their investigation. An NPD accident investigation team of specially trained accident investigators responded to assist.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robert Johnson, 23, of Norfolk. He was not injured.
Johnson had been traveling south in the outside curb lane of North First Street, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, Miller said.
Herwig was crossing the street from the east, walking west, when she was struck. She was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith responded as coroner and requested an autopsy.
Johnson’s vehicle was impounded for further analysis as the investigation is ongoing. However, preliminary information appears that alcohol, drugs and distracted driving due to cellphone use were not factors in the accident.
Both Johnson and Herwig’s family are cooperating in the investigation.