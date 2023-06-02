Workshop series to focus on starting a poultry operation

Current and beginning Latino farmers in and around West Point in Cuming County and Douglas in Otoe County who are interested in starting a poultry business and hearing from farmers about their operations are invited to “Cycle of a Poultry Operation,” hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
This series of online and in-person workshops is presented in Spanish and scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations.
Online sessions, Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
— June 15: Envision your dream farm and meet a farmer.
— July 6: Types of poultry production, goal setting.
— Sept. 14: Record keeping, company budgets.
— Nov. 2: Marketing and markets.
— Nov. 9: Biosecurity.
— Nov. 16: FSA loans and services, legal issues and requirements.
On the farm, Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. (Brunsing Farms: 1078 Highway 32, West Point)
— June 17: Housing, zootechnical practices, and selective breeding.
— July 15: Food and nutrition.
— Aug. 5: Management of pastures and housing facilities.
— Sept. 9: Cleaning, packing, and egg marking.
— Oct. 7: Winter preparation.
On the farm, Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. (Neal Family Farms: 521 O Road, Douglas)
— June 24: Housing, zootechnical practices and selective breeding.
— July 23: Food and nutrition (Sunday).
— Aug. 12: Management of pastures and housing facilities.
— Sept. 23: Cleaning, packing, and egg marking.
— Oct. 14: Winter preparation.
“One of the simplest ways to get into farming is by starting a small poultry operation,” said Lucia Schulz, community organizing associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “During these workshops, poultry farmers will help you along that path. We will provide the beginner and/or existing farmer with the resources needed to start or add a poultry operation.”
Registration is required by Thursday, June 15, at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Schulz at lucias@cfra.org or 402.380.7006.