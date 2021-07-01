A free beekeeping workshop will be in West Point this summer.
The Center for Rural Affairs’ free “Explore Beekeeping” workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Neligh Park in West Point. The workshop will be presented in English and Spanish, the center said in press release.
The workshop is for Nebraskans focused on starting in the beekeeping industry.
“If you’re curious about beekeeping, join this training to learn about bee biology, how the hive functions as a system, costs to start beekeeping, and how to begin,” said Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.
Registration is required one day in advance; contact Bailey by emailing kirstinb@cfra.org or call or text 402-870-2390. For more information on these and other events, visit cfra.org/events.