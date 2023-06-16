Strategies for managing drought and price risk with forage and livestock insurance programs will be discussed during an upcoming workshop in Wayne that will be presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“Managing Forage and Cattle Price Risk” will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the volunteer fire department, 510 Tomar Drive. It is co-sponsored by Hurley & Associates Agri-Marketing.
The program will be led by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators who will cover the application process and eligibility requirements for USDA insurance programs and explain how they can be used to mitigate price risk.
Specific insurance programs that will be covered are pasture, rangeland and forage (PRF); livestock risk protection (LRP); and annual forage insurance (AF), which has a Saturday, July 15, enrollment deadline for fall-planted forage. Participants will have an opportunity to practice implementing these tools in a case simulation to better understand strategies discussed.
The workshop is free to attend, and a meal will be included. Registration is required by Friday, June 16, by calling Bobby Reinfenrath with Hurley & Associates Agri-Marketing at 605-705-4040 or emailing bobbyr@hurleyandassociates.com.
More resources about mitigating price risk are available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at https://cap.unl.edu.