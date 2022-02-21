Excitement is building in the Lutheran High Northeast’s ag program and FFA chapter.
This March, ground will be broken for a new agricultural lab and classroom. This new building will allow students to safely learn skills such as welding, small-engine maintenance and how to use common tools in building construction to create their own projects. It also will allow students to have more hands-on activities involving soil, plants and animals.
Currently, all student projects have been located outside or in any area of the school that is not yet taken. Students are growing and harvesting potatoes indoors as well as tomatoes, peppers and herbs from seed. Last semester, in the food science unit, students learned how to preserve fruit using dehydrators.
In the fall, the Midwest Toy Farmers donated a new battery-powered circular saw to the program. Ag students were able to use the circular saw to build a cold frame structure with old pallets and an old window and learned how this structure would allow for plants to grow and survive outside in November.
FFA members have had several educational opportunities to visit businesses in town. Kaup Forage & Turf, Westside Veterinary Clinic, Dinkel Implement Co. and the Nebraska Extension Office for Madison County are a few places the group has visited. Farmers Pride in Battle Creek had an ag field day where FFA members learned about plant genetics, research to improve crop spraying techniques and how cooperatives work. They have also had guest speakers visit with students about business, leadership, natural resources and more.
The most exciting thing about all these experiences is that our students are growing in their knowledge and appreciation of agriculture. Many of our students don’t have an agricultural background. Our ag education and FFA programs are helping Lutheran High Northeast students to be prepared to help improve agriculture in Northeast Nebraska through growth in leadership, knowledge and skills learned.