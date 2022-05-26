MADISON — The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Business Council once again is busy preparing for the seventh annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet.
As in past years, this year's banquet will take place at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison. It will be on Thursday, June 16, and will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Norfolk and Madison area chambers of commerce, the banquet’s theme is "Uniting the Agricultural & Business Communities" and targets Madison County and the adjacent counties of Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Boone and northern Platte.
The banquet will include a pork loin dinner with a presentation by guest speakers Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, and Kris Bousquet, AFAN director of livestock development.
The banquet is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office.
The ultimate goal of the event is to raise funds for academic scholarships available to high school seniors and college students in Northeast Nebraska who are or intend to continue their education in the agricultural and agri-business fields.
The event also will include awarding four deserving students $1,000 scholarships, as well as the presentation of the Beef Expo scholarship to the 2021 recipient. The 2022 Beef Expo event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
A Farm Family of the Year and an Ag-Business of the Year also will be recognized that evening. Contact the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to submit a nomination for either or both of these awards.
Nomination forms are also available on the Norfolk Chamber’s website and FaceBook page.
Additionally, members of the Norfolk and Madison chambers of commerce are currently soliciting businesses and individuals in the targeted seven-county area to be event and scholarship fund sponsors.
There are three sponsorship levels that include tickets to the event: Prime ($500), Choice ($250), and Select ($100).
* * *
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Contact Jeny Albin with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce at jalbin@norfolkchamber.com or call 402-371-4862.