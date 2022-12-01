Women’s workshop scheduled

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program, in conjunction with women in agriculture programs at Purdue University and Kansas State University, will host a four-part extension workshop on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for landlords and tenants.
“The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” will begin Wednesday, Jan. 18, at numerous sites in Indiana, Kansas and Nebraska. The series will focus on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices.
Workshops will be on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, and Feb. 8.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture census data from 2017, there are more than 90,000 women producers and more than 51,000 female landlords in the three states.
Each state will host multiple satellite workshop sites with local extension personnel. Keynote speakers will be simulcast to each location and each site will provide additional speakers and hands-on activities. Dinner will be included.
These workshops seek to help participants increase their awareness of local land values and cash rental rates and the factors that influence them. They will also cover the importance of having a written lease and the items that should be included in it to ensure an equitable agreement for all parties. Participants will learn negotiation strategies as well as best practices to improve relationships between landlords and tenants.
Conservation programs will also be covered, so that participants will have a greater understanding of compliance requirements and increase their awareness of voluntary conservation programs that are available to them.
Participants should plan to attend each session. A virtual option is available for those unable to attend a workshop site. A list of locations in Nebraska is available on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu. Register there by Friday, Jan. 13.