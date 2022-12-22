The 38th Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24, 2023, in Kearney at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave.
New this year, a pre-conference workshop on the popular financial software, QuickBooks Online, will be Wednesday, Feb. 22. This training will be provided by Mary Faber, a QuickBooks certified pro adviser.
During the conference, attendees can look forward to hearing from keynote speakers Kiah Twisselman Burchett, Paul Stoddard and Anne Meis. There also will be a special live performance of the one-act play, “Map of My Kingdom,” which tackles the critical issue of land transition. The work was commissioned by Practical Farmers of Iowa and written by Mary Swander, a recent poet laureate of Iowa.
In addition to the keynote speakers and play, participants will select from more than 20 workshop options that cover the five areas of agricultural risk management: Production, market, financial, human and legal. The conference also will offer continuing education credits for veterinary medicine professionals and certified crop advisers.
Twisselman Burchett is a rancher from California who is striving to inspire women to love themselves physically, mentally and emotionally. Stoddard works in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also operates an ag real estate business and will provide the latest updates on regional, national and international events and their impact on farm operations now and in the future. Meis is a farmer from Elgin who previously served as the chair of the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance and was involved in constructing the Decade of Ag vision statement. Meis is also treasurer for the Nebraska Soybean Board.
Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 3. To see all the available registration options, visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website at https://wia.unl.edu.